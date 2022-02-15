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Trucker Protests - Candice Bergen says Conservatives Concerned about Trudeau Invoking Emergencies Act.
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80 views • February 15, 2022
Thanks to Global News for this video.
Interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen reacted Monday evening to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to help put an end to the anti-COVID-19 mandates protests.
“Conservatives want to see the end of the blockades, we want them ended peacefully and quickly and in a way that Canadians feel that they’ve been listened to, heard and respected by their prime minister. We are concerned that the actions of the prime minister will not have that effect,” Bergen said.
She added that Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec are opposed to invoking the Emergencies Act.
She said the Conservatives will take a closer look and discuss what Trudeau is proposing before endorsing his plan for the Emergencies Act or not.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8617952/ca...
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Interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen reacted Monday evening to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to help put an end to the anti-COVID-19 mandates protests.
“Conservatives want to see the end of the blockades, we want them ended peacefully and quickly and in a way that Canadians feel that they’ve been listened to, heard and respected by their prime minister. We are concerned that the actions of the prime minister will not have that effect,” Bergen said.
She added that Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec are opposed to invoking the Emergencies Act.
She said the Conservatives will take a closer look and discuss what Trudeau is proposing before endorsing his plan for the Emergencies Act or not.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8617952/ca...
Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc
Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ
Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt
Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB
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