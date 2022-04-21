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Truth and Lies Part 5: Believing a Lie
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Jews are a blessing to the world through their preservation of the Scriptures and the fact that Jesus Christ came from their bloodline. But Satan also has a plan for them and it came to fruition when they were conquered in 722 B.C. and the hateful writings of the Talmud were developed.

The Bible says that God is not a respecter of persons; every person that fears the Lord and works righteousness is acceptable in His sight. However, the Talmud states that only Jews have a soul, everyone else is considered cattle. The apostles of the New Testament were taken in by this 3,000 year old deception and ignored Jesus’ command to preach the gospel to every human being. It took a divine revelation to show Peter that God loves all men and that Jesus didn’t die on the cross exclusively for the Jews.

Satan isn’t one to give up on a lie and this old deception has been revived under the guise of Christian Zionism. Judaizers have brought in the heretical teaching that God has a special salvation plan for the Jewish people and we should not speak to them about Jesus. Christians are told to support the political state of Israel or be cursed. Do you believe the lie propagated by the Talmud or have you been set free in Christ Jesus?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1510.pdf

RLJ-1510 -- AUGUST 23, 2015

TRUTH & LIES Part 5: Believing a Lie

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
deceptionzionismtalmud
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