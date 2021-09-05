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Aussie PATRIOT Blair Cottrell has a message for all AUSTRALIANS! WATCH! SHARE!
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706 views • September 05, 2021
Description from Billy Jones:
Aussie PATRIOT Blair Cottrell has a message for all AUSTRALIANS! WATCH! SHARE! Communism is knocking at the door. It's time to slam the door in it's face. Happening worldwide,not just Australia. PATRIOTS, Rise up... Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and George Soros have a plan for your fuuture and they left out FREEDOM!
Aussie PATRIOT Blair Cottrell has a message for all AUSTRALIANS! WATCH! SHARE! Communism is knocking at the door. It's time to slam the door in it's face. Happening worldwide,not just Australia. PATRIOTS, Rise up... Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and George Soros have a plan for your fuuture and they left out FREEDOM!
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