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An exclusive interview with pop culture phenom Zuby
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0 view • December 28, 2021
Peak Prosperity, December 10, 2021
Chris sits down with author, rapper and influencer Zuby to discuss everything from COVID lockdowns to vanishing human rights occurring across the globe. You won’t want to miss this thoughtful discussion with one of the world’s great up and coming thinkers and influencers. A true meeting of the minds!
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✅ Website www.PeakProsperity.com
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✅ Odysee https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
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This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
Chris sits down with author, rapper and influencer Zuby to discuss everything from COVID lockdowns to vanishing human rights occurring across the globe. You won’t want to miss this thoughtful discussion with one of the world’s great up and coming thinkers and influencers. A true meeting of the minds!
Connect on social media
✅ Twitter www.twitter.com/chrismartenson
✅ Facebook www.facebook.com/PeakProsperity.IG
✅ Instagram www.instagram.com/peak.prosperity
✅ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-prosperity/
✅ Website www.PeakProsperity.com
✅ Rumble www.rumble.com/c/PeakProsperity
✅ Odysee https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
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