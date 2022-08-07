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Canadian Viral Immunologist Dr. Jessica Rose: The Best Covid 'Injection' Breakdown Video on the Internet
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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1165 views • August 07, 2022

Extended video link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ip5QhKyRmL6w/

As soon as I heard Dr. Rose say the name Byram Bridle I smiled, she called him a very good friend at 45:55 of the video. Dr. Bridle is a Canadian virologist doctor whose credibility is second to none. Good for her.

This hour and a half interview covers everything from the SARS CoV-2 virus, to the VAERS system and the victims of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's injections.


Mirrored from Avi Barak's interview with Viral Immunologist Dr. Jessica Rose on his Rumble Channel.

https://rumble.com/v1f09rz-avi-baraks-interview-with-viral-immunologist-dr.-jessica-rose.html


These are the chapters:


00:00:00 - Recap

00:02:00 - introduction by Avi Barak

00:05:05 - introducing Dr. Rose and her Background

00:09:30 - About the SARS-CoV-2 virus

00:18:05 - About the mRNA technology

00:29:02 - The data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System

00:48:38 - How the CDC is ignoring its own data

00:51:01 - Pregnancy, Embryo-genesis and Reverse transcription

00:57:10 - Children's adverse events

01:03:21 - How things used to be in the past?

01:11:59 - About Censorship

01:20:09 - Conclusion and What's Next?


www.jessicasuniverse.com


My video on BitChute:


THE HIPPOCRATIC OATH: DOCTORS WHO ISSUE THE HARMFUL VACCINES SHOULD BE CHARGED UNDER NUREMBERG 2.0

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jKsgXAHgtMe/


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


Paypal Donations are always appreciated:


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


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https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


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