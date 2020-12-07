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Del Bigtree With Dr. Andrew Kaufman Details How Virus Has Not Been Isolated Purified July 16, 2020
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343 views • December 07, 2020
MIRRORED from The Highwire with Del Bigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree has Dr. Andrew Kaufman M.D. as guest. July 16, 2020
Four published studies were carried out on lung tissue samples taken from sick individuals from the wet market in Wuhan, China using the RT-PCR test. Dr. Kaufman details how virus has not been isolated purified in any of these four published studies.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree has Dr. Andrew Kaufman M.D. as guest. July 16, 2020
Four published studies were carried out on lung tissue samples taken from sick individuals from the wet market in Wuhan, China using the RT-PCR test. Dr. Kaufman details how virus has not been isolated purified in any of these four published studies.
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