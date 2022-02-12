💩TRUDEAU 💩 STUMBLES IN PARLIAMENT **ORIGINAL VIDEO**

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he can't even speak, how is he our leader????
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SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
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I'm Jasper Sunshine and my dogs are Rhea (husky) and Minnie (aussie shep) and we live in a condo on wheels. We have a pretty cool life, so I figured I'd share parts of it with you! Welcome to our life!