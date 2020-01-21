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The Black Govt's War to disarm White South Africans: Guns & Ammunition
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23 views • January 21, 2020
This investigation was triggered by a friend who told me the SA Govt was bringing in very large amounts of ammunition to use against the whites in a racial attack.
So we began doing some investigation. This investigation, along with information that I had accumulated in 2015, is the most complete picture I have on weapons in South Africa, and how things work, as well as where the leakage of guns and ammunition is to the criminals who are murdering whites.
Here are some articles you can read:
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2013-02-07-ivan-monsieur-the-man-who-knew-too-much-and-paid-the-price/
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2016-07-04-when-hell-is-not-hot-enough-a-top-cop-who-supplied-weapons-to-countrys-gangsters-and-right-wingers.
So we began doing some investigation. This investigation, along with information that I had accumulated in 2015, is the most complete picture I have on weapons in South Africa, and how things work, as well as where the leakage of guns and ammunition is to the criminals who are murdering whites.
Here are some articles you can read:
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2013-02-07-ivan-monsieur-the-man-who-knew-too-much-and-paid-the-price/
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2016-07-04-when-hell-is-not-hot-enough-a-top-cop-who-supplied-weapons-to-countrys-gangsters-and-right-wingers.
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