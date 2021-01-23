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CONTRALAND 2020
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65 views • January 23, 2021
#SaveOurChildren
Contraland is a documentary by Craig Sawyer that shows the revealing underbelly of the child sex trafficking scourge that plagues our society on every compass point around the globe.
This is an out of control, under reported and largely downplayed reality that more people are waking up to every day.
We need more awareness to this issue and in a time where the media is complicit in perpetuating the problem by covering up and advocating for pedophilia; Ahem... Don Lemon and CNN, or if even only by omission of coverage by other news outlets, it is all that much more important that we advocate for those who have no voice and unify a movement for the children from a grassroots level.
We live in amazingly challenging times and the calamitous news cycle can shift your focus from one pole to the next in a matter of hours. If you live in the US, you are under a constant, growing threat, under the radicalized extreme left (socialist party) and their persistence in the part of their New World Order occupation. If you live elsewhere then you are likely already in the throes of it.
There are forces of Soros around the globe dividing nations on every social and geo-political topic they could think up and even some of their own creation to initiate their socialist revolution and strip us away from our life as we know it.
We need to put our differences aside because it is only serving to reverse our progress as a society and a species. We need to take up a cause that universally resonates deeply within anyone who has a pulse and a sense of empathy. As the saying goes: "Nothing brings people together like a common enemy" ~Author Unknown
Because if we can come together and agree on something as important as this is, then maybe we can begin to see past some of our currently perceived differences. Maybe we will see that many of those, said differences, may have been manufactured by design to achieve the nefarious purposes of others. Because crowd psychology, mind control, psyops and media manipulation are all well documented real things people! Jus sayin.
To find out more about Vets For Child Rescue:
Website: https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Twitter: @vets4childres
Craig's Twitter: @CraigRSawyer
Gab: @CraigSawmanSawyer
The following is an excerpt of Craig Sawyers bio from the above website. Please visit and support the cause!
CRAIG "SAWMAN" SAWYER
V4CR was founded by Veteran Navy SEAL DEVGRU Sniper, Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, in April of 2017. Craig grew up near Houston, TX and got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator on the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), Craig gained critical combat experience that is now being utilized to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Because of his experience as a federal criminal investigator, Craig is uniquely qualified to run joint sting operations with law enforcement agencies and allied NGOs.
Sawman is now dedicating his life to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking, rescuing victims, and putting predators behind bars. V4CR is comprised of military professionals, former/current law enforcement, civilians and those who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in America now.
Contraland is a documentary by Craig Sawyer that shows the revealing underbelly of the child sex trafficking scourge that plagues our society on every compass point around the globe.
This is an out of control, under reported and largely downplayed reality that more people are waking up to every day.
We need more awareness to this issue and in a time where the media is complicit in perpetuating the problem by covering up and advocating for pedophilia; Ahem... Don Lemon and CNN, or if even only by omission of coverage by other news outlets, it is all that much more important that we advocate for those who have no voice and unify a movement for the children from a grassroots level.
We live in amazingly challenging times and the calamitous news cycle can shift your focus from one pole to the next in a matter of hours. If you live in the US, you are under a constant, growing threat, under the radicalized extreme left (socialist party) and their persistence in the part of their New World Order occupation. If you live elsewhere then you are likely already in the throes of it.
There are forces of Soros around the globe dividing nations on every social and geo-political topic they could think up and even some of their own creation to initiate their socialist revolution and strip us away from our life as we know it.
We need to put our differences aside because it is only serving to reverse our progress as a society and a species. We need to take up a cause that universally resonates deeply within anyone who has a pulse and a sense of empathy. As the saying goes: "Nothing brings people together like a common enemy" ~Author Unknown
Because if we can come together and agree on something as important as this is, then maybe we can begin to see past some of our currently perceived differences. Maybe we will see that many of those, said differences, may have been manufactured by design to achieve the nefarious purposes of others. Because crowd psychology, mind control, psyops and media manipulation are all well documented real things people! Jus sayin.
To find out more about Vets For Child Rescue:
Website: https://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Twitter: @vets4childres
Craig's Twitter: @CraigRSawyer
Gab: @CraigSawmanSawyer
The following is an excerpt of Craig Sawyers bio from the above website. Please visit and support the cause!
CRAIG "SAWMAN" SAWYER
V4CR was founded by Veteran Navy SEAL DEVGRU Sniper, Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, in April of 2017. Craig grew up near Houston, TX and got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator on the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), Craig gained critical combat experience that is now being utilized to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Because of his experience as a federal criminal investigator, Craig is uniquely qualified to run joint sting operations with law enforcement agencies and allied NGOs.
Sawman is now dedicating his life to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking, rescuing victims, and putting predators behind bars. V4CR is comprised of military professionals, former/current law enforcement, civilians and those who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in America now.
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