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Respiratory Therapist Exposes COVID "Cult", Why Hospitals Are Full
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920 views • August 27, 2021
Mark Bishofsky is a respiratory therapist who has worked with COVID patients on the front lines since the "virus" hit the U.S.
Bishofsky recognizes the tyrannical push for these mandates impacting healthcare workers, and is taking the fight to the beast.
Bishofsky and his attorney, Gregory Erickson, join Stew Peters to expose the hypocrisy and announce a lawsuit and call-to-action with a united front!
https://rumble.com/vlpy9w-respiratory-therapist-exposes-covid-cult-why-hospitals-are-full.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StopTheMandateMN.org
Bishofsky recognizes the tyrannical push for these mandates impacting healthcare workers, and is taking the fight to the beast.
Bishofsky and his attorney, Gregory Erickson, join Stew Peters to expose the hypocrisy and announce a lawsuit and call-to-action with a united front!
https://rumble.com/vlpy9w-respiratory-therapist-exposes-covid-cult-why-hospitals-are-full.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StopTheMandateMN.org
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