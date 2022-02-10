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Putin Threatens Nuclear War If Ukraine Joins NATO - banned-video
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250 views • February 10, 2022
Excerpt from longer video. Thanks to Alex Jones, banned-video and where I found this at AlexJonesWsRight on Rumble.
https://flow.page/ajwasright
"You won't even have time to blink your eye when you execute Article 5"
13:09 - 14:46 2/8/22
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=6202e2d63bd3b700245e8241
https://flow.page/ajwasright
"You won't even have time to blink your eye when you execute Article 5"
13:09 - 14:46 2/8/22
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=6202e2d63bd3b700245e8241
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