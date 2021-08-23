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GOD JUST FIXED MY EAR! luke:21
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65 views • August 23, 2021
God wants you to see this.
Guys, I've ignored Jesus for too long. It's like marching into battle full of passion and righteousness while our strongest, toughest, greatest warrior. The most powerful man and god, that ever existed is being ignored and shunned along the way. Noone will let him sleep in their tent, or share food and love with him. but Jesus loves you.
LINK FOR FREE AUDIO BIBLE DOWNLOADS https://duckduckgo.com/?q=free+audio+bible&;t=h_&ia=web
Guys, I've ignored Jesus for too long. It's like marching into battle full of passion and righteousness while our strongest, toughest, greatest warrior. The most powerful man and god, that ever existed is being ignored and shunned along the way. Noone will let him sleep in their tent, or share food and love with him. but Jesus loves you.
LINK FOR FREE AUDIO BIBLE DOWNLOADS https://duckduckgo.com/?q=free+audio+bible&;t=h_&ia=web
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