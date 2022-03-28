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Extinction Dr. Kaufman Exposes The HIVAIDS Agenda, Vaccine Deaths and Terrain Theory
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1070 views • March 28, 2022
DrAndrewKaufman.
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas.
[Feb 25th, 2022]
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyaxca-extinction-dr-kaufman-exposes-the-hivaids-agenda-vaccine-deaths-and-terrain.html
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. meets with Josh from the World Alternative Media to explain the terrain theory discussed in the recently released Terrain documentary. Josh and Dr. Andy get deep into the inconsistencies in controversial topics such as HIV/AIDS. Dr. Andy brings new light to perspectives on illness and the psychological effects of modern medical agendas.
[Feb 25th, 2022]
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyaxca-extinction-dr-kaufman-exposes-the-hivaids-agenda-vaccine-deaths-and-terrain.html
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