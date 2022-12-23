Why God Wants You to Get Off the Couch! - TRUE HOPE TUESDAY

Dec 20, 2022
Pastor David & Peggy share an invigorating & encouraging message for life in today's stormy seas, starting with timely wisdom from the Apostle James.
Get all my personal tips (never shared publicly before) for vibrant living by signing up now for the instant replay of my Mind/Body Makeover Webinar:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar
NEW! GET HEALTHY AMERICAN MERCH: -- SAVE! Use "merry10" for 10% off, December only!
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
T-shirts, hats, mugs and cups with your favorite sayings!
Click on "All Products"
#pureblood
#NeverHaveNeverWill
The Truth Wears No Mask
... and much more!
TRUE HOPE TUESDAY
Join us at 6:00 pm pacific:
https://www.youtube.com/@truehopedavid
NEW! MEDICAL WELLNESS WEBINARS (monthly)
Get your questions answered by our own M.D.! Dr. Chari and her brother Deepak are from the Chari Center of Health and each month, they join me and Pastor David in helping you elevate your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health in our monthly webinars. Go here for details: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/natural-healing
Help me sue the government -- my lawsuit is moving forward and I need your help!
donate on the homepage here: https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
Be a part of my LIVESTREAM Daily shows:
11:00 pacific -- Positive encouragement here at LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
5:00 pm pacific -- over at THE HEALTHY AMERICAN channel here:
https://tinyurl.com/yh5w6tjr
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Contact:
www.thehealthyamerican.org
I love getting your cards, letters and goodies to my PO box here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.