THE END OF THE MULLAHS: The Rise of Iran’s New Military Dictator (War Prediction)

As Operation Epic Fury enters its second week, the world is watching the collapse of the Iranian theocracy in real-time. But what comes next isn't what the media is telling you. In this video, I break down why there is now a better than 50% chance of American boots on the ground and why Iran’s "assinine" decision to strike Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has sealed the regime's fate. The future of Iran isn't a Western democracy—it’s a pragmatic, military-led dictatorship that will sideline the mullahs to ensure survival. We also dive into the domestic fallout: why this escalation could be the "black swan" event that costs Trump and the GOP the 2026 Midterms. On X : @RechargeFreedom