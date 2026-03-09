BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE END OF THE MULLAHS: The Rise of Iran’s New Military Dictator (War Prediction)
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
362 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

As Operation Epic Fury enters its second week, the world is watching the collapse of the Iranian theocracy in real-time. But what comes next isn't what the media is telling you. In this video, I break down why there is now a better than 50% chance of American boots on the ground and why Iran’s "assinine" decision to strike Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has sealed the regime's fate. The future of Iran isn't a Western democracy—it’s a pragmatic, military-led dictatorship that will sideline the mullahs to ensure survival. We also dive into the domestic fallout: why this escalation could be the "black swan" event that costs Trump and the GOP the 2026 Midterms. On X : @RechargeFreedom

Keywords
trumpmidtermsgeopoliticsmiddle east conflictoperation epic furymilitary dictatorshipiran war 2026trump 2026 midtermsmojtaba khameneius ground invasion iraniran predictionsoil prices 2026us marines iranirgc vs clericsgulf state attacks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
The American Republic is Dead. Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy