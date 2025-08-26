Hidden Agendas, Freemasonry, Ancient Rituals, and the Manipulation of Culture - Dennis Wise, Pete Papaherakles & Brian 2 of 2

Brian Ruhe, Dennis Wise, and Pete Papaherakles dive deep into controversial and thought-provoking subjects on Aug. 24, 2025 in a part 2 of 2 from the week before. Their wide-ranging discussion explores the influence of Freemasonry on historical figures and institutions, the occult underpinnings of the music industry, and the symbolic connections between monuments like the Washington Monument, the Statue of Liberty, and ancient Egyptian deities.

The conversation also covers:

• The role of hallucinogens in ancient and modern rituals (LSD, DMT, ayahuasca, and the “machine elves”).

• Ted Gunderson’s claims of missing children, satanic rituals, and the Lincoln cover-up.

• The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cultural and political life.

• Media manipulation, celebrity influence, and the shaping of public perception.

• Mysteries of ancient civilizations, giants, megalithic structures, and possible advanced technologies.

• CERN, the search for the Higgs Boson, and questions about the Big Bang theory and the age of the Earth.

• Dennis Wise’s reaffirmation of his flat-earth position.

This discussion connects hidden history, esoteric symbolism, and modern manipulation to reveal deeper forces at play behind society, culture, and consciousness.





