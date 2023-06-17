Speaking in 2009, Austrian investigative journalist, Jane Bürgermeister, warned the world about the WHO's intention to override national sovereignty, along with its plans for forced injections of a "biological weapon" disguised as a vaccine.
"What is technically a biological weapon is being sold to us as a prophylactic, and if we don't take it voluntarily... we are finally forced to take it."
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
