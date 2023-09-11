Guitarist, Jack Sonni (68) died suddenly & his last video (Sep'23)

Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Dead at 68

The Dire Straits Legacy band with whom he was touring said the musician had been dealing with undisclosed "health problems"

Musician Jack Sonni, who was best known for his tenure as the Dire Straits’ guitarist, has died. He was 68.

Sonni’s death was confirmed by the band Dire Straits Legacy, a group comprised of musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits, and with whom Sonni was actively on tour.

“Our beloved Jack has left a void in our heart and soul… we will miss you so much, you are forever with us,” the group wrote on Facebook, adding a broken heart emoji.

Other members paid tribute, too, including keyboardist Alan Clark, who wrote, “It's with a heavy heart that I have to say my friend and Dire Straits' colleague has left us. Rest in peace, amigo.”

Dire Straits’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) account also shared the news, posting a black-and-white photo of Sonni and writing, “Rest in Peace.”

