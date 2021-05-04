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Dr Anne McCloskey Resisting The Covid19 Trojan Horse Erosion of Fundamental Rights
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150 views • May 04, 2021
My talk with Dr Anne McCloskey about resisting the Covid19 Trojan Horse erosion of our fundamental rights by rogue governments, mass vaccinations and the digital reset.
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Anne McCloskey http://www.freedom-alliance.org/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Become a Patreon for Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Dr Anne McCloskey http://www.freedom-alliance.org/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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