A FAUCIAN BARGAIN

Dr. Death (aka Anthony Fauci) spent 54 years rising to power. All those
years within the same agency: THE NIH. No one on this earth should ever
spend 54+ years working in government. It is impossible for someone to
improve, or maintain their moral compass while holding a powerful
unelected position in government.
The temptation to do bad things is just too strong.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww
^^^^^^^^^ Check out the comment section.
https://www.westernjournal.com/caught-fauci-now-facing-5-years-prison/
5 years!!?? Yeah, I wish.
