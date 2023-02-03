A FAUCIAN BARGAIN

Dr. Death (aka Anthony Fauci) spent 54 years rising to power. All those years within the same agency: THE NIH. No one on this earth should ever spend 54+ years working in government. It is impossible for someone to improve, or maintain their moral compass while holding a powerful unelected position in government.

The temptation to do bad things is just too strong.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puqaaeLnEww

^^^^^^^^^ Check out the comment section.



https://www.westernjournal.com/caught-fauci-now-facing-5-years-prison/

5 years!!?? Yeah, I wish.










