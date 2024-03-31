Fresh footage of the work of specialists from the Wagner PMC in the eastern part of the Central African Republic
They continue to successfully drive out local militants and help the local government consolidate control over the country.
Similar assistance from the Wagners is provided to the government of Mali, which successfully regains control of the country after the end of the French occupation.
