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Series of terrible tornadoes swept across the US state of Colorado
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120 views • May 24, 2021
The tornado season is in full swing in the United States. A series of powerful tornadoes hit the state of Colorado. So the residents of the town of Woodrow could observe an impressive whirlwind after a thunderstorm. Limon and Akron were also affected.
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