Dross and the US Dollar
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
67 views • 4 days ago

More and more are having concerns about the US dollar. To a degree, the economy of ancient Rome was based on a silver coin called the denarius. However, as access to silver was limited and the government of Rome wanted to spend more money, emperors began to degrade the denarius by putting less and less silver into it, until it became a bronze coin. Basically, the denarius became dross. Up until 1964, American silver coins contained silver--actually they were 90% silver by weight. But in 1965, the USA changed that and eliminated all silver from its dimes and quarters, and several years later from its half dollars. The Bible specifically warns against turning silver into dross. 'Dross' was the scum that would float to the top when metals were being refined, and was discarded. Another way to turn money into dross is to print paper with no backing. The US dollar used to be backed by gold, but now it has no real backing. And to make matters worse, the federal government continues to print more of it only backed by 'pledges' known as US Treasury notes--debt. The prophet Habakkuk warned that a heavily indebted nation would be conquered by its creditors. Could that happen to the USA? Are there dire consequences in turning the dollar into dross? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these issues.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Is the USA Dollar Going the Way of the Denarius?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/is-the-usa-dollar-going-the-way-of-the-denarius/

