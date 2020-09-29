© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1979 Disco Medley
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • September 29, 2020
Instant Funk — I've Got My Mind Made Up
Love DeLuxe — Here Comes That Sound Again
Jackie Moore — This Time Baby
Suzi Lane — Harmony
Michael Jackson — Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
Gino Soccio — Dancer
Poussez — Come On And Do It
Don Armando's Second Ave. Rhumba Band — Deputy Of Love
Bonnie Pointer — Heaven Must Have Send You
Debbie Jacobs — Don't You Want My Love
Poussez — Never Gonna Say Goodbye
Deniece Williams — I've Got The Next Dance
Teri DeSario — Ain't Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
Kat Mandu — The Break
Machine — There But For The Grace Of God Go I
France Joli — Come To Me
Ferrara — Love Attack
Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand — No More Tears
Love DeLuxe — Here Comes That Sound Again
Jackie Moore — This Time Baby
Suzi Lane — Harmony
Michael Jackson — Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
Gino Soccio — Dancer
Poussez — Come On And Do It
Don Armando's Second Ave. Rhumba Band — Deputy Of Love
Bonnie Pointer — Heaven Must Have Send You
Debbie Jacobs — Don't You Want My Love
Poussez — Never Gonna Say Goodbye
Deniece Williams — I've Got The Next Dance
Teri DeSario — Ain't Nothing Gonna Keep Me From You
Kat Mandu — The Break
Machine — There But For The Grace Of God Go I
France Joli — Come To Me
Ferrara — Love Attack
Donna Summer & Barbra Streisand — No More Tears
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.