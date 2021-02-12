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Vaccines Revealed - Should Masks be Mandatory?
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91 views • February 12, 2021
Dr Patrick Gentempo interviews to OSHA experts, Kristen Meghan & Tammy Clark who have technical expertise with PPE, as to why or why not masks prevent illness from viruses and should they be mandated.
This is just a small portion from the Vaccines Revealed: Covid Edition is being aired for free at https://vrevealed.com/covid/viewing/ for a very limited time. This is a 9 day series full of great info from many medical experts, scientist and researchers.
You can click on the provided link and purchase the series to share with family and friends. Help get this important message out.
This is just a small portion from the Vaccines Revealed: Covid Edition is being aired for free at https://vrevealed.com/covid/viewing/ for a very limited time. This is a 9 day series full of great info from many medical experts, scientist and researchers.
You can click on the provided link and purchase the series to share with family and friends. Help get this important message out.
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