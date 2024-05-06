The ambassadors of Britain and France arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The British diplomat spent half an hour in the facility and left without speaking to the press.

Following him, the French ambassador arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The reasons for the visit are not reported. Moscow probably handed the British a note in response to Cameron’s statement about the possibility of using British weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. And the French - to Macron’s statement about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

After these statements, we recall that the Russian Federation began exercises on the use of tactical nuclear weapons

Also today, the German government announced that it was recalling its ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Lambsdorff, to Berlin for consultations. Officially, due to a cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the German SPD party, which Germany blamed on Russian intelligence services.

What was said:

A strong protest was issued to the British Ambassador to Russia in connection with the statement of the British Foreign Minister Cameron about the right of Kiev to strike Russia with British weapons.

The ambassador has been warned that in response to Ukrainian strikes using British weapons on Russian territory, any military objects and equipment of Great Britain on the territory of Ukraine and beyond may become targets, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Adding more British news today:

The Conservative Party of the UK led by Rishi Sunak has suffered a humiliating defeat in the local elections, according to reports (https://news.sky.com/story/vote-2024-local-election-results-sunak-starmer-davey-tories-labour-lib-dems-blackpool-south-by-election-12593360).

The Tories lost 474 seats out of 989, while the Labour Party now has 1,158 seats, gaining 186. The Conservatives have fallen to third place in terms of the total number of councils under their control.

Rishi Sunak's faction has lost not only to Labour, but in some municipalities, the Liberal Democrats and Greens have also achieved success. The Reform Party has been able to provide serious competition to the Tories in areas where Brexit-supporting sentiments are strong, pushing the Conservatives into third place in some places.

The voting results demonstrate that many voters are dissatisfied with the crisis situation in the country. Britons are trying to find an alternative to the Conservatives. Overall, the scenario for the upcoming general election in the UK can be considered "written." Perhaps only the scale of the defeat may change.

Adding update on Britain, later same day, May 6th: Hackers have hacked into the servers of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, stealing data of officials and serving military personnel, Sky News reports. It showed an image (from tonight, Australia time) that MP's will be told about this on Tuesday, 7th.