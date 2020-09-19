ARREST WARRANT FOR GAVIN NEWSOM BY NEW CALIFORNIA STATE FOR TREASON, SEDITION, CORRUPTION AND ISSUING UNCONSTITUTIONAL EDICTS

ORDER OF THE DAY

ARREST THE

GOVERNOR

We, the People, of the Unified Counties of New California will seek removal of the

California state governor turned dictator - Gavin Newsom, and will pursue every means available to remedy the abuse and usurpation of power and seek restitution for the countless men, women, families and businesses that have been harmed by his actions and the actions and of his assigns.

ARREST GAVIN NEWSOM ON SIGHT PATRIOTS

The general failure of the State of California to meet its financial obligations under the governors term of office, the governor’s role in exploiting the COVID crisis for his own benefit and the benefit of his party and associates. Additionally the governor is guilty of application of onerous mandates and threats to the people of California state. Since the damages that have been incurred by the citizens is so great, rather than pursuing a recall through the petition process, we will be bringing up charges to every authority having jurisdiction. We will avail ourselves of every legal means that is at our disposal, including, but not limited to Grand Jury procedures, appeals for investigations from the Federal authorities for comingling of funds, misallocation of funds, and financial and fiduciary malfeasance with reference to the Governor's role in the breach of trust that has occurred in the failure to comply with mandatory financial accounting procedures.

Let it be known that We the Citizens of New California State will seek all legal remedy,

both criminal and civil against those who under the Color of Law seek to enforce

unconstitutional laws, also known as edicts by a lawless, tyrannical dictator, at whatever level of government or office they may occupy as well as seeking legal redress against those same lawless individuals issuing said unconstitutional edicts.

The said and illegally unenforceable edicts are in direct conflict with the Constitution of the United States.

Specifically; First Amendment – in which Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the exercise Theron; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress if grievances (The prevention of church services, or services that are operated under onerous conditions, or the gathering of family and friends for funerals and emotional support, the gathering of family and friends for means of celebration as in weddings, etc…,)

Fourth Amendment – The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized. (A persons right to determine if mask wearing is suitable for their and their children’s health).

Eighth Amendment – Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted, (in the form of forced wearing of masks and social distancing, keeping loved ones away from their family in hospitals or nursing homes).

Fourteenth Amendment – Section One - All persons born to naturalized in the United

States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States ad of the

State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge

the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny to an person with its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The above amendments when they are violated by an officer of the law, by an official of state, county or city law then those involved in the enforcement are subject to Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 of the United States Department of Justice TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242

Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully

subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to

the deprivation of any rights, privileges, SHALL BE PUNISHED not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts may be sentenced to death.

FOR GAVIN NEWSOM PUBLIC EXECUTION TO BE HELD IN SACRAMENTO AT STATE CAPITOL BUILDING.