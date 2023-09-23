Create New Account
Why Are So Many Young People Dying Suddenly We Need Some Investigations NOW! 💉
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Covid BC


Sep 22, 2023


September 16, 2023: A shocking video has emerged from a gym in UP's Ghaziabad that shows a man collapsing due to a suspected heart attack while running on a treadmill.


Unfortunately, the 21-year-old man died on the spot of the attack. He was the only child of his parents and a first-year student at an engineering college in Noida.


#DiedSuddenly 💉


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rh9xaH01Avx/

Keywords
heart attackgymyoung peopletreadmill21 years olddied suddenlycovid bcghaziabaddied on the spot

