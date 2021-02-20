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Matthew 13:31-35 & 44-58 “Secrets Revealed”
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0 view • February 20, 2021
Last week we covered the parable of the wheat and the tares. We saw how God allows the church to remain in the world growing alongside of those in the world.
We must remain together until the time of the final harvest when Jesus will separate the wheat from the weeds, or the sheep from the goats. God knows those whom are His. We in the church need to be diligent, and alert for as
Romans 13:11 says "And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed."
This week we will look at several parables and once again we will gain insight on why He continues to speak in parables.
We must remain together until the time of the final harvest when Jesus will separate the wheat from the weeds, or the sheep from the goats. God knows those whom are His. We in the church need to be diligent, and alert for as
Romans 13:11 says "And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed."
This week we will look at several parables and once again we will gain insight on why He continues to speak in parables.
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