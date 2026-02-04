BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EITHER POSSESSED OR OPPRESSED | 2-4-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
23 views • 19 hours ago

Show #2593


Show Notes:


Nikki Minaj snaps back: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DURYF9RifWP/

Pizza Gate: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DURYF9RifWP/

Grammy's Rituals: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1429513852203478

Nick Frietas: https://www.facebook.com/reel/881926041446104

Abortion description: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2138439976924264

Powers that Demons have: https://www.blueletterbible.org/faq/don_stewart/don_stewart_53.cfm

Democrat Party is Anti-Black: https://www.facebook.com/reel/908871394955456\

Jury Finds Doctors Liable for Malpractice in Gender Surgery Lawsuit: https://www.ntd.com/jury-finds-doctors-liable-for-malpractice-in-gender-surgery-lawsuit_1123183.html

Mental Illness is Demonic: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1153128346896766

Day school indoctrinating children: https://www.facebook.com/reel/912292937921066

'Oppressed': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Oppressed

'Possessed': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/possessed


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

