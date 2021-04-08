TruNews - 8/4/21*

Aug 4, 2021"SENATOR'S NIECE SAYS JOE BIDEN PINCHED HER NIPPLE"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, President Joe Biden calls for the prosecution of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while persistent rumors and condemning videos question the Commander-in-Chief in his sniffing and pinching habits. With the apparent exit of the Empire State’s top politician, speculation swirls on who will fill the seat. Will this be an opportunity for Hillary Clinton?A leading scientific journal says that any criticism of Dr. Tony Fauci should be considered a hate crime.In the final segment, how should Christians respond to the pressure to receive the jab?Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/04/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror