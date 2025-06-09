BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eurostrada 50cc 2-Cycle Racing Bike Sale
Cleansing Flow
Cleansing Flow
21 views • 1 day ago

Today I Am Documenting The Sale of a Eurostrada 50cc 2-Cycle Racing Bike Witch I Owned.


It Was The last of The 2-Cycle's and Though It Was Brand New...

I Did Need to Go Back a Year in The Date of Manufacturing to Get It

And I Don't Have a Heart of Stone!


I Believe That I Earned That $200.00...

For My Time and Dealing With Idiots That Day!


That Was Three Hours of My Life I'll Never Get Back...

That's Only $66.66 Worth of Pay.


I Have a Low Tolerance For Idiocy...

And I Won't Apologize For My Salty Attitude...

The World Has Shaped Me Like a Potter With Clay!


Special Note: In The Beginning of This Watch The Black Guy...

Pushing The Bike Swing Over and See What He Could Steal...

Out of Joe Beth's Car With The Electric Windows Stuck Down!

