Why Aren't Insurers 9/11 Truthers? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37606
As we approach the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 false flag, Leonard writes in to ask about the insurers who paid Silverstein and his cohorts over four and a half billion dollars as a result of those attacks. Why did the insurers never investigate the possibility of controlled demolition? Why did they pay out billions of dollars without calling the official 9/11 narrative into question? James investigates.
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