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Globalist Documents Lay Out Plan to Completely Collapse Civilization, Kill 7 Billion
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351 views • April 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan to use the COVID lockdowns as a way to collapse society and kill humanity. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60664b2852da0277d1dd1a60
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