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Wow - the latest Vitamin D study is kinda stunning! *Viral revelations*
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301 views • February 08, 2022
Ivor Cummins, February 7, 2022
Not one to miss - the latest Israeli Vitamin D status vs Covid Severity study is not only stunning, but agrees with the similar studies I featured in April 2020!
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- alternatively join up with my Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Not one to miss - the latest Israeli Vitamin D status vs Covid Severity study is not only stunning, but agrees with the similar studies I featured in April 2020!
Please subscribe and share! Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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