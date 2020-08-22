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Shaun Attwood on unlikely prison ally T-Bone
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3 views • August 22, 2020
Shaun shares his experience meeting a 6"6" 230+lb black man in an Arizona prison where races do not mix.
Be sure to give Shaun and myself a follow on all the socials:
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
Shaun's Socials
https://www.instagram.com/shaunattwood/
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt/
https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Shaun's Website
https://shaunattwood.com/
Shaun's Bibliography
https://www.amazon.com/Shaun-Attwood/...
Recorded at:
SPIRAL STUDIOS
Recording & Rehearsals Guildford
M: +44 (0) 7749 003052
www.spiralstudios.co.uk
#shaunattwood #tbone #prisontime Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Be sure to give Shaun and myself a follow on all the socials:
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
Shaun's Socials
https://www.instagram.com/shaunattwood/
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt/
https://twitter.com/shaunattwood
Shaun's Website
https://shaunattwood.com/
Shaun's Bibliography
https://www.amazon.com/Shaun-Attwood/...
Recorded at:
SPIRAL STUDIOS
Recording & Rehearsals Guildford
M: +44 (0) 7749 003052
www.spiralstudios.co.uk
#shaunattwood #tbone #prisontime Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
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