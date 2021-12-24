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I Have Not Felt Represented
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30 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"All we've heard is: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, nothing else.
"What I would like to see in a public health official is someone who sits down with us once a month, a panel of local doctors, healers, other interested people, so we can learn about early treatment, how to protect our health. That is what we're interested in."
"All we've heard is: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate, nothing else.
"What I would like to see in a public health official is someone who sits down with us once a month, a panel of local doctors, healers, other interested people, so we can learn about early treatment, how to protect our health. That is what we're interested in."
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