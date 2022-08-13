Hundreds of Home Buyers Are Gathering in Front of the Minsheng Bank Shenzhen Branch Asking for Their Money Back

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https://gnews.org/post/p17in8a73
On Aug 11, hundreds of home buyers of Rotten-tail buildings “Yue Banshan Garden” which were developed by Kaisa Group are gathering in front of the Minsheng Bank Shenzhen branch asking for their money back, because Minsheng Bank misappropriated the regulatory funds of “Yue Banshan Garden”.