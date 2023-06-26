Robert F Kennedy Jr: Why He is the Best Candidate to Reform Captured Government Agencies

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@RobertKennedyJr on Why He is the Best Candidate to Reform Captured Government Agencies
“I know how to reorganize those agencies, to end the revolving doors, to end these financial entanglements with the industries they’re supposed to regulate.”
r/t
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672661288877473797?s=20