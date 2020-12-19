KREATOR - VOICES OF THE DEAD

Here is an old video i made 6 years ago and banned from you tube two months after i upload it!

Oldest dream within a dream

Cold but sweet and tempting

As I look into those eyes long gone

And it feels like you were still a part

Of this restless world

From beyond you reach out for my hand

Come closer follow me



Are you willing to pay the price

To see what the future will bring

Here in the place where the weak become strong

And the lowest of life become kings

All are lost in euphoria

No failure or earthly disease

Glorious and proud, stands the beggar now crowned

Who once lived a life on his knees



Tonight I hear you whisper

Deep inside within my head

Tonight I see familiar faces

Voices of the dead calling me



Are you aware of the hate and the greed

That would fall forever from you

Do you believe that this mortal coil

Is the only path you can choose

Memories of life

Memories of death

Right here its all the same

So come on over to the other side

And let go of this life of pain



Tonight I hear you whisper

Deep inside within my head

Tonight I see familiar faces

Voices of the dead calling me



So my friend don't leave me now

There's nothing I would miss here

Let me join the cirle now and teach me how to fly

Love and hate, lust and joy

I have seen it all here

So lead me through and light my path

EMBRACE ME AS I DIE!!!!!!