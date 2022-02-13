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AS GOES OZ, SO GOES THE WORLD—RESIST!
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123 views • February 13, 2022
In what has proved to be the John Stone Club's final rally attended in Canada, activists gather at Vancouver City Hall before Remembrance Day to defy coercive, medical mandates and tyrannical, dubious, "immunity" passports. A protester marches with an oversized Australian flag in solidarity with that country's besieged populace. And Dr Daniel Nagase makes an impromptu speech on the importance of resisting our impending slavery.
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