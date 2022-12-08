Create New Account
GT13 - Natural 1st aid - top 3 essential remedies
Grow Together
Published Yesterday

How to naturally treat serious burns. The world's best natural pathogen killer that works when antibiotics don't. How to speed up wound healing and muscle injuries. And how to stop a heart attack with something you probably already have in your kitchen cupboard and much more...

Come and join the discussion and share ideas over on Telegram https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens


Aloe plant https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/274328188371 or https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/251956080429


DMSO https://www.regencyorganics.co.uk/products/


DMSO book https://healingwithdmso.com/


MMS book https://jimhumble.com/bookstore

