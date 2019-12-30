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Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries: Resolutions Need a Good Foundation to Work
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41 views • December 30, 2019
Answering questions about so-called "2nd Amendment Sanctuaries" in Virginia - plus, learn about other efforts to pass resolutions in cities and states - that have yielded virtually no results for liberty.
Path to Liberty. Monday December 30, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty. Monday December 30, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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