Detect and Dismantle Top Mental Health Enemies: Devil, Flesh, and World - Kenza Haddock

The word of God is alive and it is sharper than any two-edged sword! On the mental health battleground, secular treatment will leave you spiritually empty. But with Jesus and the guidance of His word, you can address the root of the problem for depression and anxiety, rather than just treating the symptoms. Kenza Haddock is a licensed professional Christian counselor supervisor. She is also the author of The Three Enemies of Your Mental Health: Gain Lasting Victory Over the Devil, the Flesh, and the World. Prepare yourself for battle and for true mental healing when you dive in deep to the tools and protection the Lord offers you. When it comes to combating depression, Jesus is the most powerful weapon you have against the devil.
TAKEAWAYS
We’re experiencing the HIGHEST levels of suicides in America than ever before
Many Christians are not equipped to do battle against the devil and we cannot experience true healing apart from Jesus Christ
The more we expose ourselves to a godless culture, the more affected we’ll be by it
Spiritual warfare and mental health are one and the same
