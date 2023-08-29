Vancouver rally calls for mandatory masks in B.C. healthcare settings

The covid cult is still out there, desperate for a return to the days of lockdowns and restrictions and in Canada they appear to be highly militant.

Mask mandates were perhaps one of the most egregious violations of science during the pandemic scare (though there were so many violations, that question is up for debate). Government officials including Anthony Fauci in the US admitted in the early days of the crisis that masks would do little to save the public from transmission. Suddenly, the narrative changed and masks became a hard requirement in many regions just to enter retail establishments to buy necessities.

Medical tyranny was upon us.

Luckily, enough people in the US and Canada stood against the mandates and eventually disrupted the agenda.

As it turns out, according to multiple studies all common masks (including N95 masks) offer no significant protection against the covid virus.

That's right, the science says the masks are useless; they are nothing more than a placebo.

We'll say that again: The masks are ineffective against covid. This is a fact.

Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/watch-canadian-activists-demanding-return-mask-mandates-attack-counter-protester

