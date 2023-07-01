"Govern Thyself or Be Governed" with James Martinez

Dr. Len Ber interviews James Martinez:"This is the most important conversation we should be having today. Everything else is a distraction", - said James Martinez, one of the original MKUlLTRA whistleblowers who worked with late Walter Bowart on the iconic book "Operation Mind Control Vol.2"
He said: Disclosure is coming, and the legal case "Targeted individuals v.Garland" will bring it to the forefront of public conversation.
Find James Martinez work and support Operation Disclosure by going to www.patreon.com/jamesmartinzmedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.