Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Govern Thyself or Be Governed" with James Martinez
channel image
Glow Radio
19 Subscribers
20 views
Published a day ago

Dr. Len Ber interviews James Martinez:"This is the most important conversation we should be having today. Everything else is a distraction", - said James Martinez, one of the original MKUlLTRA whistleblowers who worked with late Walter Bowart on the iconic book "Operation Mind Control Vol.2"


He said: Disclosure is coming, and the legal case "Targeted individuals v.Garland" will bring it to the forefront of public conversation.


Find James Martinez work and support Operation Disclosure by going to www.patreon.com/jamesmartinzmedia

Keywords
mindcontroljusticetargetedindividuals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket