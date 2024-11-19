I had to use an out of the country VPN to view this article High School Girls Volleyball Team Forfeits Playoff Game over ‘Male Athlete’ Playing for Opponent: ‘God’s Word Is Truth’ Frank Bergman

I had to use an out of the country VPN to view this article please help this article to go viral screw the censorship the truth is the truth and the truth will set you free







High School Girls Volleyball Team Forfeits Playoff Game over ‘Male Athlete’ Playing for Opponent: ‘God’s Word Is Truth’ Frank Bergman November 18, 2024 - 4:23 pm A California Christian high school volleyball team has forfeited a championship semifinal game after discovering that an opponent is a “male athlete.” Stone Ridge Christian School announced the “heartbreaking” decision to drop out of the state playoffs and end the team’s season in a letter to parents. The school, located in Merced, was set to play San Francisco Waldorf in the Northern California Division 6 tournament.

However, Stone Ridge forfeited its state playoff match because San Francisco Waldorf “has a male athlete playing for their team,” the school said. Waldorf’s male player has been identified as Henry Hanlon. Hanlon, a senior who also plays for the San Francisco Waldorf girls varsity basketball team, claims to be a “transgender woman.” On Friday, Stone Ridge Christian officials said in a statement it will not play against San Francisco Waldorf. “As many of you know, our girls won on Wednesday and advanced to the state playoffs,” the school said, via Max Preps. “Unfortunately, we were just informed that our opponent, San Francisco Waldorf, has a male athlete playing for their team.

“At SRC, we believe God’s Word is authoritative and infallible. It is Truth,” the school declared in the letter. “And as Genesis makes clear, God wonderfully and immutable created each person as male or female. “We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. “We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes.

“So after consulting with our students, coaches, and staff, we have made the difficult decision to forfeit Saturday’s game. “Standing for Biblical truth means more than the outcome of a game. “This is a heartbreaking end to our season, but I hope you will join me in congratulating these outstanding student-athletes. “SRC is proud of them.”

Hanlon, the male player in question, is reportedly a three-spot athlete who led San Francisco Waldorf to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Championship last season, according to OutKick. The outlet reported that Hanlon has been “dominating” female sports. The CIF enacted “gender identity participation” rules in 2013. “All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF athletics and/or activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity,” the policy stated.

