The Zombie Apocalypse... Reptiles… Robots… Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Big discounts for subscriptions in TDV New Year's sale: https://dollarvigilante.com/sale Anarchapulco, Acapulco, Mexico. Feb 14 - 18: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/ New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms: DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble Connect with us on social media: The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto Intro song: VNV Nation - Illusion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY Prophecy Update –2021-12-26 (with Worship) - JD Farag: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys5Mm1meWh3P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY= A word of caution to the jabbed: Less than Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp1paRWGYPY Less than human II: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20313 The vax that turns you to a machine from the inside out (Vexille Video): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ss8qYGl8SzLx/ Funny VIDEO!: Robot Lives Matter (ASPCA Commercial): ....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcatFp3REg Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with 'black eye' in photo released by lawyer: https://news.sky.com/story/ghislaine-maxwell-pictured-with-black-eye-in-photo-released-by-lawyer-12290896 VIDEO Keanu Isn't a Fan of Zuckerberg's "Metaverse" Nor the Concept of NFTs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20316 Weird babies are being born to jabbed people: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/ Creepy Ass Babies Developing Super Fast: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/ Black Eyed Kids Transhumanism: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/ "People are using boosters to kill children, but it's not right".... : https://t.me/c/1264095585/20314 (Wait for it - at 23 seconds) The US Army is testing a universal vaccine it hopes will target all coronavirus variants: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-army-universal-vaccine-target-spfn-variants-pan-coronavirus-sars-2021-12?r=MX&IR=T The military made a robot that can eat organisms for fuel: https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-tactical/robots-that-eat-people/?fbclid=IwAR1696kiGs0m3LjOiBFMWpQtXdqnY62r-vPYoj838j0t9bXGJAPOc23ec0k Lower back pain and 'scratchy' throat emerge as symptoms of omicron: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/lower-back-pain-scratchy-throat-emerge-symptoms-omicron/