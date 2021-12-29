© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zombie Apocalypse... Reptiles… Robots… Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Follow
4
Share
Report
591 views • December 29, 2021
Big discounts for subscriptions in TDV New Year's sale: https://dollarvigilante.com/sale Anarchapulco, Acapulco, Mexico. Feb 14 - 18: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/ New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms: DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble Connect with us on social media: The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto Intro song: VNV Nation - Illusion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY Prophecy Update –2021-12-26 (with Worship) - JD Farag: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys5Mm1meWh3P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY= A word of caution to the jabbed: Less than Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp1paRWGYPY Less than human II: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20313 The vax that turns you to a machine from the inside out (Vexille Video): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ss8qYGl8SzLx/ Funny VIDEO!: Robot Lives Matter (ASPCA Commercial): ....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcatFp3REg Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with 'black eye' in photo released by lawyer: https://news.sky.com/story/ghislaine-maxwell-pictured-with-black-eye-in-photo-released-by-lawyer-12290896 VIDEO Keanu Isn't a Fan of Zuckerberg's "Metaverse" Nor the Concept of NFTs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/20316 Weird babies are being born to jabbed people: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/ Creepy Ass Babies Developing Super Fast: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/ Black Eyed Kids Transhumanism: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/ "People are using boosters to kill children, but it's not right".... : https://t.me/c/1264095585/20314 (Wait for it - at 23 seconds) The US Army is testing a universal vaccine it hopes will target all coronavirus variants: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-army-universal-vaccine-target-spfn-variants-pan-coronavirus-sars-2021-12?r=MX&IR=T The military made a robot that can eat organisms for fuel: https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-tactical/robots-that-eat-people/?fbclid=IwAR1696kiGs0m3LjOiBFMWpQtXdqnY62r-vPYoj838j0t9bXGJAPOc23ec0k Lower back pain and 'scratchy' throat emerge as symptoms of omicron: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/lower-back-pain-scratchy-throat-emerge-symptoms-omicron/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.