Corruption On A Massive Level Exposed

Monday, November 14th, 2022 Live Stream - Part 2Guest: Dr. WIlliam Makis - Nuclear Medicine Radiologist & Oncologist





About Dr. Makis (from his LinkedIn profile):





I ran the largest Nuclear Medicine Theranostics Lutetium-based (177Lu-DOTATATE) Cancer Treatment Program in North America, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Cross Cancer Institute, sponsored by University of Alberta and Alberta Health Services (AHS), authorized and funded by Health Canada.





My cancer program was illegally sabotaged by Alberta Health Services Executives Dr.Verna Yiu, Dr.Francois Belanger and Dr.Matthew Parliament, as well as College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Officials Dr.Michael Caffaro, Dr.Trevor Theman, and Dr.Scott McLeod.





My Alberta cancer patients were denied continuity of cancer care and were left without proper cancer diagnosis or cancer treatments, and over 1000 Cross Cancer Institute Alberta Cancer patients have died as a result of the deliberate sabotage of Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute Neuroendocrine Cancer Therapy program in December 2015.





We are advancing a $13.5 million lawsuit against AHS and CPSA QB1603-18935, and $22.2 million lawsuit against AHS and University of Alberta QB1803-16582.





NEWS: The Court of Queen's Bench has just approved our Court Application to have AHS and CPSA declared "vexatious litigants" and abusers of the Court, due to the 13 fraudulent Court Applications that were pursued by AHS and CPSA lawyers in Court for the purposes of covering up Alberta Cancer patient deaths they caused. Join us at the Edmonton Courthouse on January 18, 2023 for a full day Court Hearing where I will be presenting the names of the Alberta Cancer patients that AHS and CPSA leaders have murdered and the lengths they went to, to cover it up.





