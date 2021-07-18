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"The Paradise Underneath the Horizon - 1" by 尤瑋毅 Will Yu. Available now on Amazon!!
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10 views • July 18, 2021
"The Paradise Underneath the Horizon - 1"
Available now Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099C14QD8
Put Beauty and Art in your life with this beautifully crafted notebook, which is the beginning of a 5 part series of renown Taiwanese Painter 尤瑋毅 Will Yu, with art crafted uniquely by the Artist for our publication.
Keep your daily notes in style, with this A5 - 100 pages notebook, available worldwide, printed on demand, through Amazon.
Stay tuned for the continuation of "The 尤瑋毅 Will Yu - Art Series"
See more art by 尤瑋毅 Will Yu on his Instagram Profile
https://instagram.com/willyu0131?utm_medium=copy_link
Available now Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099C14QD8
Put Beauty and Art in your life with this beautifully crafted notebook, which is the beginning of a 5 part series of renown Taiwanese Painter 尤瑋毅 Will Yu, with art crafted uniquely by the Artist for our publication.
Keep your daily notes in style, with this A5 - 100 pages notebook, available worldwide, printed on demand, through Amazon.
Stay tuned for the continuation of "The 尤瑋毅 Will Yu - Art Series"
See more art by 尤瑋毅 Will Yu on his Instagram Profile
https://instagram.com/willyu0131?utm_medium=copy_link
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